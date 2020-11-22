x
One dead in a shooting on the northwest side

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene near 52nd Street and Georgetown Road.
Credit: Steve Jefferson
IMPD vehicles block the intersection of 52nd Street and Georgetown Road where a man was shot and killed.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the northwest side Saturday evening. 

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot near the intersection of 52nd Street and Georgetown Road. 

When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot in a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police tell 13News the vehicle that the victim was in had been shot at multiple times. There were a few adults in the vehicle but the man was the only one shot. 

Police did not have any information on a suspect or what led to the shooting at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information is released.