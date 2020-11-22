One dead in a shooting on the northwest side

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene near 52nd Street and Georgetown Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the northwest side Saturday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot near the intersection of 52nd Street and Georgetown Road.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot in a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD detectives using flashlights to look for shell casings after a fatal shooting at 52nd & Georgetown Road tonight around 6:30pm. The area is blocked off to vehicle traffic due to a widespread crime scene along the street. @IMPDNW @WTHRcom @IMPDnews @charlesharriso5 pic.twitter.com/U50ssqdmD4 — Steve Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) November 22, 2020

Police tell 13News the vehicle that the victim was in had been shot at multiple times. There were a few adults in the vehicle but the man was the only one shot.

Police did not have any information on a suspect or what led to the shooting at this time.