One dead in a shooting on the northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the northwest side Saturday evening.
Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot near the intersection of 52nd Street and Georgetown Road.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot in a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police tell 13News the vehicle that the victim was in had been shot at multiple times. There were a few adults in the vehicle but the man was the only one shot.
Police did not have any information on a suspect or what led to the shooting at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information is released.