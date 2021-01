This June, will mark 10 years since she vanished.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — It's one of the most mysterious unsolved missing persons cases in Indiana.

The disappearance of Lauren Spierer.

Today, Jan. 17, would have been Lauren's 30th birthday.

Her mom tweeted this morning saying, "if only".

Spierer was an IU sophomore when she disappeared after a night out with friends in Bloomington in 2011.

This June, will mark 10 years since she vanished.