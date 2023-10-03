Truck with child inside shot in suspected road rage incident on busy Cumberland street

Jessie Hizer says his wife and her 5-year-old-daughter were unharmed by the gunfire. He says the shooting started after someone cut him off twice.

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Around 11:30 Sunday morning on Washington Street in Cumberland, police say someone in a car fired shots at a truck in a suspected road rage incident.

Luckily, Jessie Hizer said his wife and her 5-year-old-daughter were unharmed by the gunfire. He said the shooting started after someone cut him off twice.

"He got next to us and said he was going to shoot my car, shoot my truck," said Hizer. "Sure enough, he blocked off traffic to a complete stop and shot five or six rounds at my truck. He shot it twice, hitting a tire and the grille and all the other shots hit the ground."

Hizer said the 5-year-old was in plain view of the shooter.

"She was in the back seat of the car," he said. "My truck doesn't have tinted windows, she sat in the middle. He was behind me originally, so he saw her in the truck all day, but that didn't stop him."

Hizer said immediately after shots were fired, the suspect's car sped away traveling east on Washington Street.

"It was a scary situation," he said. "We're within a couple hundred feet from the police station. Somebody to do that in broad daylight is pretty bold."

While we were speaking with Hizer, he said he got an important update from a detective about the shooting investigation.