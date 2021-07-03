Truck stolen from man's driveway in Morgan County

A homeowner in Camby had his truck stolen from his driveway Saturday morning as he was getting ready for the gym.

MORGAN COUNTY, Indiana — A homeowner in Camby had his truck stolen Saturday morning right out of his driveway in Heartland Crossing.

Tori Clayton said her husband put his keys in his truck while he moved her car so he could go to the gym.

Tori’s husband went inside to grab a water bottle and when he came out someone was driving away with his Dodge Ram 1500.

The truck is black and has a "Gator 3" sticker on the back.