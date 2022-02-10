Bedford man arrested for dealing meth

Police found the drugs in Jason Thompson's van during a traffic stop on U.S. 50 Wednesday night.

BEDFORD, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a lengthy investigation ended Wednesday night in Bedford with the arrest of Jason Thompson, 45, for dealing methamphetamine.

ISP was tipped that the Bedford man was dealing large amounts of methamphetamine in Lawrence County. A variety of investigative techniques were utilized to verify this information.

On Wednesday, Thompson was reportedly traveling to Louisville to buy meth to bring back and sell in Indiana.

According to a State Police media release, troopers saw Thompson speeding a little after 7 p.m. on U.S. 50, near Limestone Run Road on the east side of Bedford. When they stopped Thompson's van, a police canine detected controlled substances inside. A search located approximately 530 grams of methamphetamine, or 1.2 pounds.

Troopers also found a loaded 9mm handgun, approximately 20 grams of marijuana, THC wax, pills, drug paraphernalia, several unused small plastic baggies, two sets of digital scales and other evidence that Thompson could be dealing meth.

Thompson was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

He could face two felony charges for possession and dealing meth, and several misdemeanors for the other drugs found in his van.

"I don’t think it can be overstated how taking more than a pound of methamphetamine off the streets benefits our community," said State Police Sgt. Greg Day. "We hope all those struggling with addiction seek the help they need, but we will always hold those dealing large amounts of illegal drugs accountable for the devastation they create amongst our friends, families, and loved ones.”

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity should call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s tip line at 812-545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov.