March trial set for Terre Haute man charged in murder of federal officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indiana man indicted in the fatal shooting of a Terre Haute police detective who was also an FBI task force officer faces a March trial in the slaying.

U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon scheduled Shane Meehan's trial to begin March 28 at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute in last year's killing of Officer Gregory Ferency.

The Tribune-Star reports that Meehan, who is being held by federal marshals, also faces a Monday court hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig McKee.

A federal grand jury indicted Meehan on Wednesday on charges of murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and other charges. The charges for murder and using a firearm are capital offenses. They carry a consequence up to life in prison or death.

Documents filed Thursday show Meehan entered a plea of not guilty. He has the right to opt for a bench trial or jury trial as well as the option to seek a plea agreement.

The charges stem from the killing of Officer Ferency on July 7, 2021.

The FBI said Ferency was ambushed at the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute when he was shot and killed. According to court documents, Meehan drove his truck to the federal building, got out and threw a Molotov cocktail, then shot Ferency, who later died of his injuries.

Meehan was arrested the day of the incident. He was previously charged from a federal criminal complaint and will be in the custody of United States Marshals until his trial.