Traveling nurse arrested in Clinton County for child pornography

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Clinton County deputies arrested a 65-year-old man from Maine, who works as a traveling nurse, on child pornography charges.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Clinton County investigators and deputies, along with the Tippecanoe County High Tech Crime Unit and K-9 Roger, got a search warrant for a hotel.

Investigators arrested Daniel Kane, of Cumberland Center, Maine, for 22 counts of possession of child exploitation material, a Level 5 felony, and one count of possession of child exploitation material, a Level 6 felony.

Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said the investigation began in Maine through a cyber tip and took place in multiple states.

K-9 Roger is trained and certified to detect electronic devices, as well as devices capable of storing multimedia, such as thumb drives and portable hard drives.

The Clinton County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.