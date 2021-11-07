Trailer stolen from family business found with help from community, still looking for materials

Montgomery said a lot of the materials were handmade over the years and mean a lot. “I dare say it couldn’t be more personal, except for a loved one themselves."

INDIANAPOLIS — A family business in Irvington is grateful after the community helped locate their stolen trailer.

On Saturday morning around 5:30 a.m., the trailer was taken from Montgomery Tent & Awning, located on the near east side of Indianapolis on East 10th Street near Emerson Avenue.

The family obtained surveillance video from a neighbor. In the video, the thieves hitched a trailer full of tents and supplies onto a pick-up truck and drove away. The materials are estimated to be valued at $50,000.

Kenny Montgomery, the owner and vice president of the business posted the video on Facebook in hopes someone would recognize the truck.

A little more than 24 hours later, someone spotted the truck and trailer driving around the area. The witness, who didn’t want to be identified, said he saw the post online and sent Montgomery a message right away. The trailer was carrying a red car.

“But he knew right away it looked suspicious and got up right on it and could tell that’s it,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery confirmed it was his trailer and the witness called 911 as he continued to follow it. He said the suspect pulled into Brookville Mobile Estates and jumped into another vehicle before taking off. IMPD arrived on the scene and started investigating.

Sadly, the trailer did not have much left in it. Only a few odds and ends.

“I can buy a new trailer but all the tents and the stakes and the poles and things like that … my mind kept going to the future thinking, ‘oh my gosh. How am I going to recover from this? How am I going to get everything done that I need to do and still be successful moving forward?’ We can get out of this but it’s sure going to be tough,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery’s business has been around for almost 100 years serving the community and local events. He said a lot of the materials were handmade over the decades and mean a lot. He’s put his heart and soul into the company.

“I dare say it couldn’t be more personal, except for a loved one themselves,” he said.

Montgomery and his family have been working to gather enough materials to provide for upcoming events they’ve committed to.

“I’ve had many of my friends in the industry reaching out and I’ve actually had one company give me 60 stakes and a bunch of side poles that I was able to go pick up today. So, I got some really great friends out there,” Montgomery said.

Police on the scene said they are still trying to identify who the red car and truck belong to.

Montgomery hopes his supplies and materials will show up. On the trailer, they had tent fabric that was in big, heavy bags. They are also missing center poles, side poles, more than 100 stakes and straps.

If you have any information, please contact IMPD at (317) 327-3811.