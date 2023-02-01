Tort notice sent to City of Indianapolis for officers shooting man in grandma's driveway

Attorneys for 24-year-old Anthony Maclin also want IMPD to immediately release the unedited officer bodycam footage of the incident.

The notice went to Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, and IMPD Officers Carl Chandler, Lucas Riley, and Alexander Gregory.

On Dec. 31, 2022, Maclin was sleeping in his car in his grandmother's driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street.

Officers were called to check things out as his grandmother did not recognize the car. IMPD claimed Maclin was asleep when officers arrived and had a gun on his lap.

According to Maclin's attorneys, when officers awoke Maclin by tapping on the window, he turned toward the officers. The attorneys claim three IMPD officers then fired 30 shots, hitting Maclin three times. He was hospitalized for 17 days and underwent six surgeries. Maclin's attorneys said he is now back at home recovering and will not be able to work for at least three months.

"Anthony is not accused of committing any crime. He was not drunk or high on drugs. While Anthony had a firearm in the car—and a license to carry the firearm—he never reached for the gun," said attorney Stephen Wagner. "He never had the gun in his hand, and he certainly did not point the gun at officers. In the end, Anthony's only 'offense' was being a young black man in a high crime neighborhood. This 'shoot first and ask questions later' approach to policing is illegal and cannot be tolerated.”

Maclin's attorneys further claim that IMPD told them the bodycam footage is "inconclusive" as to whether Maclin ever pointed his gun at officers. Attorneys claim the footage is clear and shows Maclin without a gun in his hand. They claim officers never gave a command to drop the gun and only told him to "raise your hands" after they began firing.

In addition to the tort notice, attorneys are requesting the following: