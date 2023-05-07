Toddler fatally shot in Cumberland

According to police, a female toddler was accidentally shot by another child.

CUMBERLAND, Indiana — A young girl has died after a shooting in Cumberland, police tell 13News.

Investigators believe the girl was accidentally shot by another child at an apartment on Woodlark Drive in Cumberland around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The exact age of the child is not known at this time, but Cumberland Police Chief Suzanne Crooke-Woodland believes the girl is about four years old.

Crooke-Woodland said the children were playing upstairs when the shooting occurred. She believes the children live in the home and that their grandmother was watching them.

She said the shooting a tragic reminder of the importance of gun safety.

"Respect these firearms. They're not toys. Quit carrying them around without a safety or without some kind of way of storing them," said Crooke-Woodland. "All of these police departments and fire departments, they have gun locks for a reason. They're free. Get them. Use them. There's no reason you need a loaded firearm laying around anywhere, especially around small children."

Earlier this week, police in Indianapolis distributed hundreds of free gun locks during an event at an east side church.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.