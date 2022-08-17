Residents of northeast Indy apartment complex worried about ongoing violence

One resident said Tuesday's police presence brought back bad memories.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD spent several hours Tuesday investigating the shooting of a man at Lake Castleton Apartments on the city’s northeast side.

“I’m really tired of seeing blood,” said Jasmine Klepinger, who lives at the complex with her boyfriend.

Klepinger said she’s seen her share, though, always accompanied by police cars and yellow crime scene tape.

“This is the second time I’ve seen blood everywhere,” she explained.

This time, Klepinger said, it was right as she pulled into the complex.

“We saw a guy right here with blood all over on the street,” she said, pointing to a sidewalk near the entrance.

According to IMPD, the man had been wounded, but was "awake and breathing" in the aftermath.

Tuesday’s police cars and lights were a familiar sight that brought back bad memories for Klepinger. Last July, her friend, a woman in her 50s was stabbed to death in her apartment here.

Just a few months earlier, in May, police say a man was shot to death in the same complex.

“They promised to put a gate on the community and monitor who’s coming in and out and the gate never gets used,” said Klepinger.

“I’ve been living in Lake Castleton going on two years and it’s stabbings and shootings happening in this neighborhood every couple days,” added resident Sandy Claire.

That’s why Claire, who has a 5-year-old, is ready to get out of there.

“My lease ends in two months and I’m gone,” she said.

Klepinger said she and her boyfriend aren’t far behind.

“We don’t even know where we’re going to move yet, but we just want out of here so bad. We’re willing to do anything to get out,” Klepinger said.

13News asked on-site management for a comment about residents’ concerns. They told us, “No comment” before asking us to leave the property.