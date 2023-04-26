x
Crime

Police: Chase that ended in Boone County involved stolen car

Indiana State Police said the car had been reported stolen.
Credit: Indiana Department of Transportation

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — State police took a woman into custody Wednesday evening after a chase on highways in Marion and Boone counties.

An Indiana State Police spokesperson told 13News the pursuit began around 7 p.m. when a trooper tried to make a traffic stop on Interstate 465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The driver fled, leading officers on a pursuit that took them west on I-865, then north on I-65. 

Police from various agencies joined the chase. One of those officers deployed a tire deflation device along I-65 in Boone County but it was not effective. 

Another tire deflation device was used, this time on the ramp from I-65 to U.S. 52. The driver struck the device and stopped the car. She was taken into custody without incident. 

No one was injured.

The spokesperson said the car didn't have a license plate and had been reported stolen. Police are also investigating whether drugs were involved.

