Police: Chase that ended in Boone County involved stolen car

Indiana State Police said the car had been reported stolen.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — State police took a woman into custody Wednesday evening after a chase on highways in Marion and Boone counties.

An Indiana State Police spokesperson told 13News the pursuit began around 7 p.m. when a trooper tried to make a traffic stop on Interstate 465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The driver fled, leading officers on a pursuit that took them west on I-865, then north on I-65.

Police from various agencies joined the chase. One of those officers deployed a tire deflation device along I-65 in Boone County but it was not effective.

Another tire deflation device was used, this time on the ramp from I-65 to U.S. 52. The driver struck the device and stopped the car. She was taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured.