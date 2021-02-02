Tipton police investigating alleged battery of student by teacher at elementary school

Police tell 13News the incident happened in a classroom and the student did not end up needing medical treatment.

TIPTON, Ind. — The Tipton Police Department is investigating an alleged battery between a teacher and student in the elementary school. Police tell 13News the incident happened in a classroom and the student did not end up needing medical treatment.

Investigators were alerted by staff members with the Tipton Community School Corporation last week. They have already interviewed the teacher and student along with witnesses.

The district issued a response to 13News Tuesday evening on the matter:

"A teacher has been assigned administrative leave while we investigate a report made Friday, January 22, 2021 involving a student. We will be communicating with the teacher to review next steps. Our internal investigation is ongoing, and as the situation develops, we will be taking all appropriate action under Indiana Law."

The results of the investigation is expected to be turned over to the Tipton County Prosecutor’s Office by the end of the day Wednesday. The prosecutor will then decide on any possible charges.

Anyone with direct knowledge or additional information about the alleged battery should contact the Tipton Police Department Investigative Section at 765-675-1282.