Police arrest Tipton man after finding homemade bomb in backpack

Police found explosive materials on Monday and arrested a suspect after investigators identified him from the backpack.

TIPTON, Ind. — Tipton Police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly making a bomb.

Ian M. Turner, 32, is in the Tipton County Jail on preliminary charges of for possession of a destructive device and criminal recklessness.

According to a Facebook post by Tipton Police, on Monday, June 7, a citizen told officers about a suspicious backpack left near the Side Street Mall just west of the courthouse square on State Road 28 in Tipton.

Officers found the backpack and began to investigate its contents. Inside, they found materials to manufacture an improvised explosive device (IED), or "homemade bomb," along with an assembled IED.

The Kokomo Police Department bomb squad was called to take the bomb and safely dispose of it.

Identifying information in the backpack led police to arrest Turner two days after finding the backpack.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this investigation.

As of Thursday morning, no charges had been filed in the case.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to call TPD Captain Davin Nichols at 765-675-2152.