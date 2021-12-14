Electronic evidence detection dog to help prosecutor's office in Tippecanoe County

K-9 Roger works with the prosecutor office's high tech crime unit.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office has a new tool to help with their investigations, a K-9 electronic evidence detection dog. K-9 Roger works with the office's high tech crime unit.

The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office is the first in Indiana to have a K-9 specially trained to locate digital storage devices such as cell phones, computers, thumb drives, and multiple other digital storage devices.

"It's very labor intensive for a police department to search a location. What Roger does based upon his training, he can go in there and do this in a fraction amount of the time saving law enforcement and taxpayers the expense of those officers doing the search," said Tippecanoe County prosecutor Pat Harrington.

Roger will be available to assist any police department within Tippecanoe County. It will also be available to any of the 13 counties the high tech crime unit assists.