ISP: Suspects in Indiana park shooting arrested in South Dakota

Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said Timothy Sargent and Savanna Emich are both in custody.

INDIANA, USA — Two persons of interest in a shooting in Harrison County, Ind. are now in police custody, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

Sgt. Carey Huls with ISP confirmed that Timothy Sargent and Savanna Emich have been arrested after an alleged police pursuit in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Additional details about their arrest were not immediately available, but Sgt. Huls said more information "will follow at a later time."

On Aug. 19, investigators believe a family was driving away from O'Bannon Woods State Park when a Dodge Avenger pulled up behind them and flashed its high beams. The family's car pulled off to the side of the highway to let the Avenger pass, but the Avenger pulled up alongside them and someone shot into the family's car several times.

All three family members were injured, but ISP believes they will all survive their injuries.

After the shooting, police believe the suspects stole a silver Chevrolet pickup truck from a nearby home.

Sargent and Emich were both considered persons of interest and were wanted for questioning in the shooting. They have not been formally charged with any crime. Their location was unknown until their arrest in South Dakota.

Sargent is also a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Tomlinson, her family told WEWS in Cleveland. He is additionally wanted for attempted murder in a separate case in Ohio and is a person of interest in a murder case in West Virginia.

