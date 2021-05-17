Man sentenced to 55 years for 2018 murder of 16-year-old girl

Tighe Bibbs was found guilty of murder and carrying a handgun without a license.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge sentenced a man to 55 years in prison Monday for the 2018 murder of a 16-year-old girl.

Tighe Bibbs was convicted in April of murdering Shiloh Britton. At the time of her death, Britton was a student at Lawrence North High School. Bibbs shot and killed her inside her home in Lawrence. In addition to murder, Bibbs was found guilty of carrying a handgun without a license.

The shooting happened on Dec. 6, 2018. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, Britton's mother found her dead when she went to wake her up for school that morning.

Neighbors were shaken after the shooting. They even said they never heard gunshots.

"I didn’t hear no gunshots. I just found it strange," neighbor Diona Anderson previously told 13News.

Another neighbor, Shawn Reed, shared a wall with Britton's bedroom.

"There is no bullets in my room. It's right next door. The walls are thin. We got firewalls, still I can hear them when they talk and they can hear us."

Detectives identified Bibbs as a suspect in the case after learning he and Britton had arranged to meet at her family's apartment the night of the murder. Surveillance footage showed him entering and leaving the second-floor unit twice, and phone records showed he was inside the apartment at the time of the murder. He was arrested in April 2019 after police received an anonymous tip about his location.