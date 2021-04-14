Man convicted in 2018 murder of 16-year-old girl

Shiloh Britton was found shot to death on Dec. 6, 2018 at Maison Garden apartments near 42nd Street and Post Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury has found a man guilty of murdering a 16-year-old girl back in 2018. Tighe Bibbs was also convicted of carrying a handgun without a license. The trial lasted three days.

The convictions stem from a shooting that happened on the east side of Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2018. Police found Shiloh Britton, then a Lawrence North student, dead in her family's second-floor unit at the Maison Garden apartments near 42nd Street and Post Road. An autopsy later revealed she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, Britton's mother found her when she woke her up for school that morning.

Neighbors were shaken after the shooting. They even said they never heard gunshots.

"I didn’t hear no gunshots. I just found it strange," neighbor Diona Anderson previously told 13News.

Another neighbor, Shawn Reed, shared a wall with Britton's bedroom.

"There is no bullets in my room. It's right next door. The walls are thin. We got firewalls, still I can hear them when they talk and they can hear us."

Detectives identified Bibbs as a suspect in the case after learning he and Britton had arranged to meet at her apartment the night of the murder, surveillance footage showed him entering and leaving the apartment twice, and phone records showed he was inside the apartment at the time of the murder. He was arrested in April 2019 after police received an anonymous tip about his location.

