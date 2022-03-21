3 wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday near East 21st Street and North Franklin Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting on the east side late Monday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 8200 block of Crusore Road, which is just northeast of East 21st Street and North Franklin Road.

Officers answering a call of a shooting found three people with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to hospitals. One of them was in serious condition. The other two were reported to be "stable."

Police haven't shared information about a motive or a possible suspect.