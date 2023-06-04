3 injured shooting near Lawrence Park

A female victim was transported to the hospital with a leg wound.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Three people were wounded in a shooting near a Lawrence park late Sunday.

Officers were called to the front of Lawrence Park at 5301 N. Franklin Rd. around 10:15 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. Police say one female victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment. Her wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two other victims were grazed by gunfire, Lawrence police told 13News.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting, which occurred during a gathering at the park late Sunday.