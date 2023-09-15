3 arrested, 1 sought in Kokomo on suspicion of gang activity after park shooting

Police believe gang activity led to a shooting at Studebaker Park in August.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Three people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that happened at a Kokomo park in August, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

On Aug. 12, investigators with the Kokomo Police Department Criminal Investigation section began investigating a shooting that happened at Studebaker Park, near North Locke and East Elm streets. Two women were shot in that incident, according to police.

Their investigation reportedly revealed several people were involved in criminal gang activity.

On Sept. 6, arrest warrants were issued through Howard Superior Court IV for criminal organization activity for four men: an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old.

On Sept. 14, investigators with the Kokomo Police Department obtained search warrants for four locations.

Search warrants were then executed in the 1000 block of East Walnut Street, 2500 block of North Webster Street, 500 block of North Apperson Way, and the 1800 block of East Sycamore Street, according to KPD.

During the execution of these search warrants, the 18-year-old and 21-year-old were located and taken into custody without incident. They were reportedly served with their arrest warrants at the Howard County Jail.

Additionally, the 21-year-old was charged with possession of a machine gun without a license, a Level 5 felony, and felon in possession of a firearm, Level 5 felony.

The 20-year-old was also served with his arrest warrant at the Howard County Jail, but KPD did not say when or how he was apprehended.

The 19-year-old suspect has not been located but is still wanted by KPD.

This case remains under investigation.