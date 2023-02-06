ISP: Thorntown man led trooper on high-speed chase with kids in car

Police said Travis Martin led a trooper on a chase in Clinton County Friday afternoon.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit in Clinton County last week.

Travis Martin, 29, was reportedly spotted speeding and committing other traffic violations by an Indiana State Police trooper on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road on Friday, Feb. 3. The trooper attempted to stop Martin, but he sped southeast on US 52 in an attempt to elude the traffic stop.

Martin eventually stopped his car in Boone County, near CR 700 North, and got out of the vehicle, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Officers at the scene of the traffic stop then saw two children inside the vehicle.

After failing field sobriety tests, Martin refused to take a certified test for impairment and was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

At his initial court appearance on Monday, Martin was formally charged with felony counts of resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person less than 18 years of age, and neglect of a dependent. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.