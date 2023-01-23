Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car

According to The Lebanon Reporter, police said the man had an issue with someone at each of the businesses hit.

THORNTOWN, Ind. — A Thorntown man is accused of ramming his car into four businesses and a police car on Saturday.

The man was set to undergo a mental health evaluation at a local hospital.

According to The Lebanon Reporter, police said the man had an issue with someone at each of the businesses hit. Those include:

Carmack's Pub

The Hi-Wa Hut

Scott's Garage

J & J Muffler

The man also repeatedly rammed into a parked truck before officers caught up with him. A Lebanon police officer got behind the man and ordered him to stop, but the man then backed into the officer's car.

The man was arrested at gunpoint and then taken for evaluation.