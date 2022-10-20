'Thank God' | Suspect in Delaware County murder will remain behind bars

Cy Alley has remained in custody since he was arrested and charged in August.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge denied the bail request of a Delaware County man accused of murdering his neighbor. Cy Alley has remained in custody since he was arrested and charged in August with killed Gary Copley.

The judge’s decision came down hours after the Thursday morning bail review hearing. Patty Haisley, the victim’s sister, messaged “Thank God” when she learned Alley would continue to be held without bond.

“All the hurt and the pain we have suffered from this, no one should have to go through this,” Haisley said.

Members of Copley’s family attended the morning hearing. His granddaughters wore sweatshirts with his name on the back and the lyrics “till then give heaven some hell” on the front. The family tells 13News Copley was a father of two and left behind five grandkids.

“Gary had a heart of gold,” his sister said. “He'd give you the shirt off his back he just loved everybody."

Haisley says she was at work when her sister called to tell her Gary was shot and killed. Police said, a person taking a walk reported seeing Alley shoot Gary multiple times outside of his home on County Road 500 North.

“I kept saying, ‘No, no...this didn’t happen,’” Haisley said. “Then to go out and see the farm that you grew up on with your grandparents, all wrapped in yellow tape with cops, was just like, ‘This just can’t be true. It’s like a movie.'”

A horror movie.

However, the family wants Gary to be remembered not for how he died, but how he lived. Reporting he was carrying and even tried to help his suspected killer at one point.

"Gary even took him, I was told, on the 4th of July and fed him,” Haisley said. “Even checked on him to see if (Alley) was OK.”

The family said they didn’t know of any conflict between the two. Court documents show officers reported Alley said he was having trouble with his electricity and "assumed that the victim was hacking into his network." Deputies wrote in court documents that Alley told them he went to Copley's house to confront him and shot him.