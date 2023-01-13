Texas trucker arrested with cocaine in Hendricks County

An Indiana trooper found approximately 22 pounds of cocaine in the cab's sleeper berth and arrested the driver.

DANVILLE, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a truck driver from Texas on Thursday with more than 20 pounds of cocaine in his truck.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a trooper stopped the semi tractor-trailer driven by Jorge Bucio for a motor carrier inspection on Interstate 70 near the Monrovia exit at State Road 39. During the course of the inspection and conversation with Bucio, 37, the trooper suspected illicit activity and called for a Plainfield Police Department canine for assistance.

The K-9 indicated the presence of illegal drugs, which led to the search of the tractor-trailer. The trooper found approximately 22 pounds of cocaine in the cab's sleeper berth.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is $400,000.

According to police, Bucio was traveling from Arizona to Ohio. He was arrested and taken to the Hendricks County Jail.