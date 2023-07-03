Man facing murder charge for hitting, killing ISP trooper

ISP Master Trooper James Bailey was working a crash scene when he tried to slow a chase on I-69. The suspect vehicle hit and killed him.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Indiana — The man accused of hitting and killing an Indiana State Police trooper on March 3 appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe charged Terry D. Sands II with three felonies — murder, resisting law enforcement, operating with a controlled substance resulting in death. He was also charged with resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.

Master Trooper James Bailey was pulled over on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County that day, helping other drivers who had been in weather-related crashes. Around 4:30 p.m., a Fort Wayne Police Department officer was in a chase with Sands. Bailey was outside his car and tried to slow down the pursuit with stop sticks.

NOTE: The above video is from a report on plans to lay Trooper Bailey to rest.

Police believe Sands intentionally turned his car toward Bailey, hitting him. Bailey, 50, was treated at the scene for his injuries before he was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he died.

"Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers continue to go out to the family of Master Trooper Bailey. They have been forced to face the most horrible tragedy any family could ever suffer," Blythe said in a press release Thursday. "Master Trooper Bailey served the people of DeKalb County and the State of Indiana with honor and courage, and his loss has left a hole in our community. Today's announcement is the first step towards seeking justice for Master Trooper Bailey, his family and friends, and the law enforcement community."

Bailey was a 15 1/2-year veteran of ISP who lived in Auburn. He is survived by his wife and their son and daughter.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Bailey. Donations can be made online here under the "Master Trooper James R. Bailey" section. Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to @indiana-fallen-heroes. If donating by check, please make the check payable to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, and in the notes section reference Trooper James Bailey. Checks can be mailed to 1710 S. 10th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060.

Visitation for Master Trooper Bailey will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 10, at County Line Church of God, located at 7716 N. County Line Rd. E. in Auburn, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Garrett High School Gymnasium, located at 801 E. Houston St. in Garrett, Indiana.

Bailey will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett, following a procession from the funeral. The procession will depart Garrett High School on the east side. The route is as follows: