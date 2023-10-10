Tensions boil over at hearing for woman suspected in Broad Ripple triple deadly shooting

The judge explained to Kara Hinds that the charges, including murder, carry a sentence of 45 to 65 years.

INDIANAPOLIS — The woman charged in the shooting and killing of three people in Broad Ripple in June appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

Kara Hinds, 24, was ushered into the courtroom and could be seen glancing at the families in the crowded room.

During the proceedings, the judge explained to Hinds that the first two felonies she's charged with, including murder, carry a sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison, along with a $10,000 fine.

Hinds also faces one to six years in prison for three other felonies, including reckless homicide.

The judge ordered Hinds to be held without bond and issued a no contact order. He gave Hinds 20 days to try and secure an attorney.

When the hearing was over, one man seated in the back stood up and yelled an expletive toward Hinds and then walked out.

That wave of emotion spilled into the hallways. There was anger, frustration and sadness.

Sheriff's deputies had to move nearly everyone out of the courtroom and toward the elevators.

Victim Chris Wilson's mom, Lyn Hill, tried to ease tensions between families. 13News spoke with Hill on Thursday, the day Hinds was arrested for her alleged role in her son's murder.

"I never stopped praying for this day, and I'm so glad that it's arrived," said Hill.

After Hinds was arrested, she allegedly told investigators she was punched in the back of the head on the morning of July 25, while in Broad Ripple.

Police claim that happened moments before Hinds pulled a gun and opened fire.

Those killed included:

Tywain Henning, 24

Kaleyia Preer, 22

Christopher Lee Wilson Jr., 19.

Investigators used DNA and surveillance video to identify Hinds as their suspect.

Investigators claim the gun found during the search of Hinds' apartment matched bullets from the scene.