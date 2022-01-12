Ten Point Coalition receives $250K grant from Lilly Endowment

Rev. Charles Harrison said Ten Point plans to use the money in partnership with other organizations to expand to other areas deemed hot spots.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition has big plans for a grant they received from the Lilly Endowment.

Rev. Charles Harrison, board president of the coalition, keeps a close eye on the recent homicides in the city.

"I take it personally when someone is killed, particularly where Ten Point is patrolling. I wonder could we have done more to save that person's life," said Harrison.

Now, the group hopes to add more impact after receiving a $250,000 grant from the Lilly Endowment.

Harrison said Ten Point plans to use the money in partnership with other organizations to expand to other areas deemed hot spots, like Garfield Park and Haughville.

"Consistency and expanding hours are hopeful in lowering the level of violence," said Harrison.

They hope to expand partnerships like the one they have with the North Shadeland Alliance, which involves patrolling the Lake Castleton Apartments.

"I think, typically, when people see there are more people looking out for us or people with us on the streets, you might be more leery to do something criminal or dangerous," said Joe Garrison, co-founder of the North Shadeland Alliance.

Harrison said most of the money will be used for stipends for the 30 volunteers, most of whom work other full-time jobs, and the remainder of the funds will go toward supplies.

"The more money we have the more individuals we can put out on the street. Longer hours," said Harrison.

He believes the investments are working in communities they already serve.

"We can't stop all of the violence. In four of the spots we are patrolling in we haven't seen any youth violence. In three of those four areas, we haven't had any violence such as homicides with adults or youth," said Harrison.