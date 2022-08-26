Temario Stokes' mentor said the 16-year-old was 'genuine about change'

Stokes was shot and killed at his bus stop in Greenwood Thursday morning.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Kareem Hines was devastated to hear one of his mentees, 16-year-old Temario Stokes, was shot and killed Thursday morning waiting for the school bus. The Greenwood teenager had been in Hines' mentorship program, New B.O.Y. (New Breed of Youth), for about a year.

“His participation was mandatory because of some mandates he had regarding his participation, but his attitude was voluntary," said Hines. "His attitude that he brought to the program, his optimism, his character, the magic that he brought to our program was voluntary and it was infectious.”

Hines said Stokes was on the path to change.

“He made some mistakes in the past, but he was one of those kids who was genuine about change and right when he was at the cusp of making that change, he got taken out," he said.

A problem that’s become too familiar for Hines.

“This year, on average, we lose one a month with young men who we've touched in our program," he said. "That trauma is definitely real, the grief is real and young people don't know how to grieve and it's becoming normal for them to lose.”

The loss of Stokes will stick with Hines and New B.O.Y. forever.