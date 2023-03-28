Telephoned threat targets Lebanon Public Library

Police are investigating a threat of violence aimed at the library Tuesday.

LEBANON, Indiana — Police are investigating after a caller made threats of violence aimed at the Lebanon Public Library Tuesday evening.

In a press release, a police department spokesperson said dispatchers got a call at 6:11 p.m. from the Indiana Suicide Hotline, reporting that a person was making threats toward the library at 104 E. Washington St.

The caller told the hotline they were currently outside the library and were about to enter the building with guns, intending to cause harm to employees and other people nearby.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the facility and began a search of the building and surrounding area. After an extensive search, it was determined that no one was inside, no weapons were found and there was "no concern or danger to the public," police said.