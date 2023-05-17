Teens charged as adults after allegedly posing with loaded guns at Indianapolis Metropolitan High School

According to court documents, the two 16-year-olds were caught after another student saw a social media post from one of the suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say two Indianapolis Metropolitan High School students were arrested Monday for allegedly bringing two loaded handguns to school.

According to court documents, the two 16-year-olds were caught after another student saw a social media post from one of the suspects showing the two holding the guns inside a school bathroom.

IMPD responded to the school and made both arrests.

"It's important as parents to be able to make sure that you have that feeling of sending your kids to school and that they're going to be coming back at the end of the day," said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office is charging both suspects as adults. Each faces multiple felonies.

The prosecutor's office tells 13News they've filed 26 cases of a minor with a gun on school grounds or on a school bus since January 2021.

In a statement, Indianapolis Metropolitan High School Principal Christina Lear tells 13News:

"Indianapolis Metropolitan High School takes any and all threats to student and staff safety very seriously. On May 15, school administrators were made aware of potential weapons on school grounds and took quick action in collaboration with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. School resumed normal operations for the remainder of the day. We are proud of our students and staff for their efforts to keep our school community safe."