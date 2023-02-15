Teens arrested after loaded guns found in stolen car following chase on Indy's east side

While searching the stolen car, police found a loaded revolver, loaded shotgun, several types of ammunition and four firearms.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested two teens Tuesday morning after they allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen car.

Police, who were assigned to the Indianapolis District's All Crime Policing Squad, were looking for a stolen car in the area of 43rd Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Around 10:30 a.m., police located the stolen car and tried to pull it over.

Police said the driver, only identified as a 17-year-old, led them on a chase through city streets and eventually onto Interstate 465 south.

After about seven miles, police said the driver lost control, went airborne and crashed into a wooded area while trying to exit I-465 south at Brookville Road.

A pilot and tactical flight officer for the Indiana State Police helicopter were in the area and saw two people get out of the car after the crash. They were able to tell police officers where the suspects were hiding, who were then taken into custody.

Indiana State Police K-9 Apache, along with his handler, responded to search the stolen car, where they found a loaded revolver with the hammer cocked, loaded shotgun, backpack containing several types of ammunition, four firearms and projectile launcher that can attach to a rifle.

Police said the passenger, only identified as a 14-year-old, was recently reported as a runaway.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Marion County Detention Center.

The 17-year-old driver faces preliminary charges of auto theft, possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement and minor in possession of a firearm.

The 14-year-old passenger faces a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.