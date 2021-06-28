Teens arrested in weekend carjacking, crash

Officers arrested a 13-year-old and 14-year-old for the alleged carjacking.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police officers arrested two teens after a weekend carjacking and crash on the north side of the city.

IMPD North District officers began investigating around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after a man reported a carjacking in the 4000 block of N. College Avenue.

The victim told police he was sitting in his car when two individuals approached, and one of them pointed a gun and demanded the keys, then ordered the man out of the car, and drove away.

An officer spotted a Volkswagen near 44th Street and College Avenue and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going and a brief chase began. The car crashed soon after near 46th and Meridian streets.

