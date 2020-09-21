Teens arrested for vandalism near Indiana Dunes National Park

The teens were also cited for possession alcohol by minors. One also faces a drug charge.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation Officers arrested two teens in northern Indiana over the weekend after they were caught vandalizing a Porter County Road.

According to a DNR Facebook post, the officers were patrolling a deer reduction zone when they encountered "a group of young adults contributing to a recent rash of vandalism on Stagecoach Road."

They arrested an 18-year-old Hammond man after finding more than 100 grams of marijuana and alcohol in his possession.

He also stands accused of vandalism at Indiana Dunes National Park and was issued a federal court citation by National Park Rangers.