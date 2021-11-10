2 teens arrested in suspected carjacking on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers arrested two teens suspected of stealing a vehicle on the city's northeast side Monday morning.
Officers were called to the 3800 block of North German Church Road, near East 38th Street, on a report of a carjacking.
A short time later, officers found the suspected vehicle near East 42nd Street and North Post Road. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver led police on a chase that ended less than a mile west at East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road. A 13- and 16-year-old got out of the vehicle and tried to run from officers but were quickly taken into custody.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and make final charging decisions.
