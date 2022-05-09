Teenager critically injured after being stabbed on Indy's west side

The incident happened Saturday in the 1200 block of South High School Road shortly after 7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a teenager was stabbed Saturday evening on the city's west side.

Police responded to a report of a person stabbed shortly after 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of South High School Road, near West Morris Street.

Police arrived and found a teenager who had been stabbed. The teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made in the incident, but detectives said there is no threat to the public as the stabbing was not believed to be random.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.