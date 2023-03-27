Police: 16-year-old shot, killed Marion man during robbery

Police believe the teen was at the apartment to rob 40-year-old Walter Carpenter.

MARION, Ind. — Police arrested a 16-year-old accused of killing a Marion man during a robbery at an apartment over the weekend.

Detectives believe the teen was trying to rob 40-year-old Walter Carpenter early Saturday morning at an apartment in the 1000 block of West 5th Street.

The teen allegedly shot Carpenter one time. When police arrived just before 3 a.m., they found Carpenter on the kitchen floor with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Carpenter was taken to a Marion hospital and then moved to a Fort Wayne hospital for further treatment. The Marion Police Department said detectives were notified a few hours later that Carpenter had died.

The teen was arrested and is being held in a juvenile facility outside of Grant County, police said.