Police: 16-year-old shot, killed Marion man during robbery

Police believe the teen was at the apartment to rob 40-year-old Walter Carpenter.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

MARION, Ind. — Police arrested a 16-year-old accused of killing a Marion man during a robbery at an apartment over the weekend. 

Detectives believe the teen was trying to rob 40-year-old Walter Carpenter early Saturday morning at an apartment in the 1000 block of West 5th Street.

The teen allegedly shot Carpenter one time. When police arrived just before 3 a.m., they found Carpenter on the kitchen floor with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Carpenter was taken to a Marion hospital and then moved to a Fort Wayne hospital for further treatment. The Marion Police Department said detectives were notified a few hours later that Carpenter had died. 

The teen was arrested and is being held in a juvenile facility outside of Grant County, police said. 

The Marion Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 765-668-4417 or Grant County Dispatch at 765-662-9981. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 765-262-TIPS.

