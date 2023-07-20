Teenage shooting victim shows up at Indianapolis hospital

Police said the victim's condition was stable, but officers had not yet determined where the shooting occurred.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a teenage shooting victim showed up at an Indianapolis hospital Thursday evening.

According to IMPD, officers responded to an address near Riley Hospital for Children, IU Health University Hospital and Eskenazi Hospital after receiving a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Police found the victim, who had apparently been shot at least once.

Police said the victim's condition was stable, but officers had not yet determined where the shooting occurred.

The victim's age has not been confirmed, but police said they were reportedly 16 years old.