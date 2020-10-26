Teen injured in Kokomo shooting

Police say someone shot into a home from outside, injuring a 15-year-old boy inside.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating a shooting incident that left a teen injured late Sunday evening.

Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 600 block of East Walnut Street around 11:15 p.m.

Officers arrived and learned that the shots were fired from outside of a home and struck a 15-year-old boy who was inside.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening.