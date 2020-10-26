Teen injured in Kokomo shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating a shooting incident that left a teen injured late Sunday evening.
Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 600 block of East Walnut Street around 11:15 p.m.
Officers arrived and learned that the shots were fired from outside of a home and struck a 15-year-old boy who was inside.
The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police want people who have home surveillance cameras in the area to check recordings and call them with any information that could assist in the investigation. Contact Sgt. Rich Benzinger at (765) 456-7324 or rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org. You could qualify for a reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers, (800) 262-TIPS.