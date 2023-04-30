Teen killed, suspect arrested in Edinburgh shooting

The teen was taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis where he was pronounced deceased Saturday.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — A teenage boy is dead and a 20-year-old suspect is in the Johnson County Jail for shooting him Saturday in Edinburgh.

Police have not shared the identity of the 14-year-old who died, but confirmed that 20-year-old Pedro Castillo-Salmeron was arrested for reckless homicide Saturday night shortly after the shooting occurred.

According to Chief Doyne Little, Edinburgh Police responded to a person shot in the 600 block of South Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. and found the 14-year-old with a gunshot to his chest.

He was taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis where he was pronounced deceased.

Chief Little said that Castillo-Salmeron had left the scene of the shooting, but was taken into custody without incident. He has not been formally charged.

Police said they have no known motive for the shooting, and their investigation is ongoing.

Chief Little said there were no other suspects.

If anybody has information on this investigation, please contact Chief Little at the Edinburgh Police Department at 812-526-3500 or by email at dlittle@edinburgh.in.us.