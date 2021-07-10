Teen in serious condition after shooting at east side Taco Bell

Officers on the scene told 13News the teen was working at a Taco Bell restaurant located on East 10th Street near Shadeland Avenue, when he was shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after a teen was shot at a Taco Bell on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened inside the Taco Bell located at 6990 East 10th Street near Shadeland Avenue.

Officers responded to the area on a report of a person shot at around 6:30 p.m. IMPD said when they arrived, they found an "older teen" who was in serious condition. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time, IMPD said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation. IMPD will not be releasing the age of the victim.