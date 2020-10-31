The girls were kidnapped at gunpoint as they walked to a store Friday night.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — A couple of teenage girls kidnapped at gunpoint were able to fight off their attacker by causing a car crash while he was driving them away, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson said the girls, ages 14 and 15, were allegedly abducted at gunpoint in Livingston Parish Friday evening as they walked to a nearby store. They were being driven a couple of miles away into Tangipahoa when there was a crash that injured both of the girls and the suspect.

After the crash, one of the victims was able to call 911 and Good Samaritans apparently offered aid and made sure the suspect did not get away.

The parents of one of the girls told WBRZ-TV that they taught their daughter to fight back if she was in trouble and they said she grabbed the steering wheel at one point and forced the vehicle off the road and into a crash.

"I told her if that ever happens, fight, fight, fight," the father of one of the victims told WBRZ. "This is an excellent outcome. I'm glad I get to see her bruises and stitches... I'm very proud, very proud that she was able to get out of that situation like she did."

The extent of the injuries to all involved was not disclosed by the sheriff's office but WBRZ reported the the parents of one of the girls said she was recovering from a concussion and that her friend was also in good shape.

The suspect, 39-year-old Albert Lavigne, was booked after his release from the hospital.