Teen girl injured in near northeast Indy shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A teen girl is recovering after being shot on Indianapolis' near northeast side Thursday evening.
Around 5:15 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3100 block of Orchard Terrace, near East 30th Street and Baltimore Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
Police located a "juvenile teenager" with a graze wound who was described by police as stable. A police report indicates the victim is female.
One person was detained by officers. Their role in the shooting is under investigation, IMPD said.
Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.