Teen girl injured in near northeast Indy shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A teen girl is recovering after being shot on Indianapolis' near northeast side Thursday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3100 block of Orchard Terrace, near East 30th Street and Baltimore Avenue, for a report of a person shot.

Police located a "juvenile teenager" with a graze wound who was described by police as stable. A police report indicates the victim is female.

One person was detained by officers. Their role in the shooting is under investigation, IMPD said.