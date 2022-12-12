Teen dead after early morning shooting in Muncie

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday near Wheeling Avenue and West McGalliard Road.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Muncie early Monday morning.

Police said they received a call of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, near Wheeling Avenue and West McGalliard Road.

Medics pronounced a 17-year-old man dead at the scene.

Police detained a 17-year-old woman for questioning.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Muncie Police at 765-747-4867.