x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Teen dead after early morning shooting in Muncie

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday near Wheeling Avenue and West McGalliard Road.
Credit: WTHR

MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Muncie early Monday morning. 

Police said they received a call of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, near Wheeling Avenue and West McGalliard Road.

Medics pronounced a 17-year-old man dead at the scene. 

Police detained a 17-year-old woman for questioning. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Muncie Police at 765-747-4867. 

An autopsy is expected to be performed Monday afternoon.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Police identify man found dead in car Sunday night

Before You Leave, Check This Out