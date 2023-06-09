At least 2 injured after being shot with pellet gun at east Indianapolis grocery store

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 14-year-old Thursday night after police said the teen shot at least two people with a pellet gun on the east side of Indianapolis.
Police said the shootings happened as customers were leaving the Aldi store near Washington Street and Shadeland Avenue.
Both victims required medical treatment for their injuries.
One of the victims had surgery to remove the pellet from her arm.
John Ridge said he spent 10 hours in the emergency room Monday after he was shot in the neck.
Doctors discovered the pellet was an inch into his neck and told him it was too risky to remove.