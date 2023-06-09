At least 2 injured after being shot with pellet gun at east Indianapolis grocery store

Police said the shootings happened at the Aldi store near Washington Street and Shadeland Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 14-year-old Thursday night after police said the teen shot at least two people with a pellet gun on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police said the shootings happened as customers were leaving the Aldi store near Washington Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Both victims required medical treatment for their injuries.

One of the victims had surgery to remove the pellet from her arm.

A 14-year-old has been arrested after a series of pellet gun shootings in the last week outside #Aldi on Washington St near Shadeland Ave. Anita Moss was hit in the arm Monday. She has surgery to remove the pellet Monday. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/vckjtIbNwz — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) June 9, 2023

John Ridge said he spent 10 hours in the emergency room Monday after he was shot in the neck.

John Ridge was also hit with a pellet in the neck on Monday at the Aldi. Daughter says John was in the ER 10 hours. X-ray shows pellet an inch into his neck, too risky to remove. pic.twitter.com/gIEvxCGvWA — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) June 9, 2023

Doctors discovered the pellet was an inch into his neck and told him it was too risky to remove.