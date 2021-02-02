Investigators posted several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex websites to ID potential victims and suspects.

SPRING HILL, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested 18 men for allegedly seeking illicit sex from minors after a joint two-day undercover operation.

Investigators posted several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex websites to identify and recover potential human trafficking victims, as well as identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

The TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper were all part of the operation.

Investigators arrested 18 men and booked them into the Maury County Jail as a result of the operation.

The following men were arrested in the undercover operation:

Georgie George (DOB 11/26/95), Clarksville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Marvin Sparkman (DOB 1/26/92), Columbia, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Steven McCanless (DOB 1/16/95), Culleoka, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Ketankumar Patel (DOB 4/5/68), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Ivan Ashley (DOB 8/20/71), Dania, FL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

David Christopher May (DOB 9/25/94), Fayetteville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Andrew Myung Kim (DOB 12/2/82), Franklin, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Bryce Lawson (DOB 7/2/97), Charles, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Jeremiah McSpaddin (DOB 1/31/85), Spring Hill, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Brian Mitchell (DOB 8/5/70), Thompson’s Station, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Nabi Rahman (DOB 3/5/88), Nashville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Patrick Harris (DOB 4/9/89), Murfreesboro, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Matthew Brewer (DOB 2/27/74), Centerville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Suleiman Musa Osman (DOB 1/1/83), Chattanooga, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio (DOB 8/29/84), Huntsville, AL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Pablo Godines Cervantes (DOB 5/17/70), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Haojie Wang (DOB 2/25/89), Brentwood, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Luis Diaz-Mendez (DOB 4/17/94), Baton Rouge, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor