Couple says they tried to help man wanted in connection to deadly shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station

Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating the 32-year-old accused of the deadly shooting of a former Muncie man.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have identified the man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend at a Shell gas station in Tampa.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Paul Wayne Williams II for first-degree murder while engaged in carjacking, armed carjacking (great bodily harm/death), attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

"Helping people get my husband killed," Michael Fordyce said.

He was there with his husband David Keeley and a friend when they were carjacked. It was their 16th wedding anniversary when everything took a turn.

"We were ministering to the young man because he wanted to kill himself. We talked and I was never scared of this man," Fordyce said.

But things took a turn when he got in their car, but decided he didn't want their help.

"Were coming up on the MLK exit and he said 'just get off here and I'll get out at the gas station.' I started to open the door and all sudden something bashed me in the side of the head. My ears were ringing, I couldn't see. I just saw stars and I heard them yelling," Fordyce said.

It all unfolded at pump four. One shot went through the window of the car while Fordyce stumbled out of the car. The next shot fired hit Keeley and then Williams sped off in their car.

"David got out of the car and said, 'I think he shot me.' Blood was gushing all over. He looked so scared and I said, 'David don't die on me please, I love you,'" Fordyce said.

The nurse of 44 years was taken to the hospital where he didn't survive. Williams had other unrelated outstanding arrest warrants, including:

Possession of cannabis of less than 20 grams

Resisting officer without violence

Trafficking in illegal drugs 4 to 14 grams

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of contempt of court (child support)

"Williams is believed to be transient within the Tampa area," the sheriff's office explained in a new release. "Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating him."

Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a call about a shooting.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived at the Shell gas station they found one man had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigating deputies learned that Williams shot the passenger in the vehicle and attacked the driver before fleeing the gas station in the driver's car, according to a news release.

The victim’s stolen vehicle was quickly recovered nearby by deputies.

Detectives believe Williams could be in possession of a firearm and "extreme caution should be used." Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

10 Tampa Bay's BriShon Mitchell contributed to this report.