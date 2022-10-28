SWAT arrests suspected burglar after east side standoff

Police were called to a vacant residence after neighbors reported a burglarly suspect had gone inside. SWAT responded when police saw the man had a long gun.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD SWAT arrested a man Friday morning who allegedly broke into a vacant residence near Arlington Avenue and 21st Street and showed a long gun.

Nobody was injured as SWAT officers entered the duplex at 2215 Admiral Drive and took the man into custody.

Neighbors called police after seeing the man near the property. Officers said they saw him carrying a gun and called for SWAT.

The man was alone and when he refused to come out. Police said they created a distraction before entering the house and making an arrest.