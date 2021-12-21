Suspects wanted in armed robbery at furniture store on Indy's northeast side

The suspects are wanted for the armed robbery of a person inside the Kings Furniture store on East 38th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking for the public's help identifying two men wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a person inside a furniture store on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

On Oct. 9, 2021, two men entered the Kings Furniture store in the 9000 block of East 38th Street, near North Post Road, and allegedly committed armed robbery of a person.

One suspect was armed with a handgun. The two men then ran into a nearby apartment complex.