Police said Darrell Cox was dealing large amounts of methamphetamine in multiple counties.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — State Police arrested a suspected southern Indiana drug dealer early Saturday morning after a traffic stop on State Road 37 between Bloomington and Bedford.

Darrell Cox, 56, of Taswell, Indiana was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

The arrest followed what police described in a news release as a long and involved investigation, with ISP Sgt. Greg Day describing Cox as a "large-scale methamphetamine dealer.”

According to police, Cox was already under observation by drug investigators when he was clocked speeding on S.R. 37 south of Ingram Road near Harrodsburg. After a trooper made a traffic stop, he observed other indications of criminal activity and other officers were called in to assist.

Police canine Flek gave a positive alert on Cox’s truck, leading to a search that turned up what investigators said was more than 200 grams (7 ounces) of methamphetamine, approximately 2 grams of cocaine, and multiple controlled substance pills.

State Police had information that Cox had been dealing drugs in multiple counties, including Lawrence County, and had been able to confirm the allegations before the traffic stop.

Cox was arrested on multiple drug charges:

Dealing Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine Over 28 Grams, Level 3 Felony

Possession of Cocaine, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance (Two Counts), Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

“Dozens of behind-the-scenes investigation hours culminated in a successful and safe conclusion to this case," Sgt. Day stated in the release. "Multiple counties are safer today thanks to this arrest.”